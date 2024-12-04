BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables soon, details here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exam timetables soon. For the 2024 final exams, date sheets were released on this day, December 4. The Bihar board exam timetables will be released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on the official Facebook, Twitter pages of the board. ...Read More

BSEB Matric, Inter theory exams are expected to be held in February, and practical exams are likely to take place in January.

In 2024, Bihar Class 10 board exams were held from February 15 to 23. BSEB Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 12. Class 12 papers took place in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 examinations were conducted in single shifts.

Bihar board Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

The board announced Inter result 2024 on March 23. A total of, 87.21 per cent of students passed the exam. The Bihar board Matric result was announced on March 31. As many as 82.91 per cent of students passed the examination.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board exam timetables below.