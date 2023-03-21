BSEB Bihar Board Inter or class 12th results 2023 today, details inside

The wait for board exam results for Class 12 students in Bihar will end today. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to declare Intermediate final exam results today, March 21, 2023, at 2pm. These results will be available on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 12th results 2023 live updates

The board will hold a press conference to announce results and soon after that, the direct link to check scores will be added to the official website.

BSEB will announce Inter Science, Arts and Commerce streams results together.

BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh candidates registered for Intermediate final exams in Bihar. Evaluation of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were done at 123 centres.

How to check Bihar Board Inter result 2023

Go to the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The link to view Inter scores will be shown on the home page. Open the link and login after entering the asked details. Submit and check your result.

Apart from the official website, some private portals may also host Bihar Inter results. However, candidates should check it on the official website only for authenticity.