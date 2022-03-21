BSEB Bihar board Inter results 2022: Apply for scrutiny from March 23

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the application link for scrutiny of Bihar board Inter results 2022 on March 23. Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 12th final results can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in up to March 30.

They will have to pay ₹70 per subject.

Students can also apply at scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com. These are the steps to follow:

How to apply for scrutiny of BSEB Inter result 2022

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and click on ‘Apply for scrutiny (Intermediate Annual Examination, 2022)’.

Alternatively, go to scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com and register with roll code, roll number and registration number.

The scrutiny application number will be displayed on the next page. Use it along with your registration number to login.

Click on the apply button given for the subject you want to apply for scrutiny.

Pay the scrutiny fee(s).

The BSEB declared Intermediate or Class 12th exam results on Wednesday, March 16.

The Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 12 final exam.