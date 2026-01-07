BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Bihar Board Matric hall ticket released, download link here
BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026 has been released at exam.biharboardonline.org. The hall ticket download link is given here.
Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026. The Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam hall ticket can be downloaded through the official website of BSEB at exam.biharboardonline.org.
The Heads of all recognized secondary level schools will download the admit cards after logging in with their user ID and password on the committee's website and ensure that all the candidates of their school sign them with their signature and seal, so that there is no difficulty in conducting the internal assessment/practical examination to be held in the schools and the theory examination to be held at the examination centres.
As per the official notice, the hall ticket has been released for practical or internal assessment exam and theory exams.
The Internal Assessment / Practical Examination will be held from January 20 to January 22, 2026 and the theory exam will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026.
Direct link to download BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026
BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026: How to download
To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BSEB at exam.biharboardonline.org.
2. Click on BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In case of any inconvenience in downloading the online admit card, an immediate solution to any problem can be obtained by informing on the helpline number of the committee - 9430429722, 0612-2232239 or E-mail Id: bseb@antiersolutions.com.
