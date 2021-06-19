Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 for Class 10, 12 to be declared today

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be declared today, June 19, 2021. Candidates can check their result on results.biharboardonline.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 for Class 10, 12 on June 19, 2021. The result will be declared by the Board and will be available to students at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB result on results.biharboardonline.com.

The Board has decided to promote Class 10, 12 compartment exam students who failed in one or two subjects this year with grace marks. The decision was taken by the Board officials after considering all the possible options and also keeping the future of the students as a priority. The compartmental exams would not be conducted this year due to the COVID19 pandemic.

This year a total of 13,40,267 candidates have appeared for Class 12 exams out of which 10,48.846 students have passed the exam making it to 78.26 pass percentage. A total of 97,474 candidates have qualified for the examination by getting grace marks. So, the total number of passing students is 11,46,320, and the passing percentage is 85.53 percent.

Similarly, for Class 10, the overall pass percentage has increased from 78.17 percent to 85.50 percent after promoting students will grace marks.

