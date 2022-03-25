BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exams 2022 registration begins on March 26

Bihar BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Class 12 or Intermediate final compartment and Special exams in the last week of April. The registration process for the exam will begin on Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30, the board said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the special exam is for those students who failed to appear for the Inter final exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for students who had appeared in the test and did not qualify.

Students need to apply for BSEB Inter special, compartment exam 2022 through their schools. The official website is inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

For any issue related to online registration or fee payment, schools and students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 12th final results can also apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in up to March 30.

The Bihar board declared Intermediate final exam results on March 16.

The Class 12 final theory exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022.