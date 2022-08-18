BSEB Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board dummy registration card out, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published dummy registration cards of Intermediate or Class 12 final exams, 2023. Candidates who had applied for BSEB Inter exams 2023 till August 14 can go to inter23.biharboardonline.com. It will be available till August 22, BSEB said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If there is any error in the candidate's name or other details, photograph, etc. he/she can submit a request to correct it through their school principal. The option will be available on the website till August 23, the board has informed.

Students have to submit a copy of the corrected registration card along with their signatures to school principals after which schools will apply for correction online.

How to download BSEB Inter dummy registration card 2023

Go to inter23.biharboardonline.com or ssonline.biharboardonline.com. On the home page, click on the link for Inter dummy registration card. Select school/college name, faculty; enter your name, father's name and date of birth. Submit and download the registration card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSEB has provided a helpline number – 0612-2235161 – for any help regarding correction of registration cards.

Direct link