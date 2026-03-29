BSEB Matric Result 2026: Bihar Board 10th result declared, 81.79% students pass

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Matric Result 2026. The Class 10 board exam results were announced by the State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar. Candidates who have appeared for Matric examination can check the results on the officisal website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. The Bihar Board 10th results can also be checked on HT Portal. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates BSEB Matric Result 2026: Bihar Board 10th result declared, check pass percentage here

This year the overall pass percentage is 81.79%.

A total of 15,12,687 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 7,85,726 were girls and 726961 were boys.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026.

The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am and the second shift started at 2 pm. Students were allowed to enter the exam venue 30 minutes before the exams started. The board recommended students to reach the exam venue one hour before the exams started.