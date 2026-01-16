BSEB releases Bihar board 12th or Inter admit card, check details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the Intermediate or Class 12 board exams, 2026.

Schools can visit the official website – intermediate.biharboardonline.com – and download the BSEB Inter admit cards. The admit card will remain available on the website up to February 1, 2026.

Students can not download the Bihar board 12th admit card directly from the website. They have to collect the document from their schools.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, schools can contact BSEB on the helpline number 06122230039.