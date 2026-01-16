BSEB releases Bihar board 12th or Inter admit card, check details here
Schools can visit the official website – intermediate.biharboardonline.com – and download the BSEB Inter admit cards.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the Intermediate or Class 12 board exams, 2026.
Schools can visit the official website – intermediate.biharboardonline.com – and download the BSEB Inter admit cards. The admit card will remain available on the website up to February 1, 2026.
Students can not download the Bihar board 12th admit card directly from the website. They have to collect the document from their schools.
In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, schools can contact BSEB on the helpline number 06122230039.
Bihar Class 12th board exams are scheduled to be held between February 2 and 13, 2026.
The exam will be held in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The Inter exam will begin with Biology and Economics papers and end with papers for Language and Vocational subjects.
Last year, the Bihar board Class 12 exam started on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025 and the Class 10 exam commenced on February 17 and concluded on February 25, 2025. The practical exam was held from January 10 to January 20, 2025.
The Class 10 result was declared on March 29, and the Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025. A total of 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Matric examination. Around 12.92 lakh students – 6,41,847 girls, and 6,50,466 boys – were eligible to appear for the Inter examination.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More