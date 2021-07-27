Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB to release dummy registration card for matric & inter exams 2022 on July 28

The dummy registration card for the academic session 2022 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on July 28
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Bihar intermediate, Matric dummy admit card to be released on July 28(PTI file)

The dummy registration card for the Inter and Matric exam for academic session 2022 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on July 28. Bihar Matric, Inter dummy registration card will be available on the official website from July 28 to August 5.

Candidates who register themselves from July 26 to August 1 will be able to download the dummy registration card from August 6 onwards.

Bihar Matric, Inter dummy admit card 2022: How to download

For the Intermediate or class 12th candidates can download the dummy registration card at http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com/#/login

For the Matric or class 10th, candidates can download the dummy registration card from the official website at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Admit.html

Candidates can download dummy registration cards on their own or through the principal of the school. If there is any discrepancy in details on dummy admit cards, such as a mistake in the name, mother's or father's name, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, gender, or subject, candidates should get it corrected by contacting the Principal of their respective schools.

