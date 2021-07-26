Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEH 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12th Result declared on bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th Result 2021 has been declared. Haryana Board Class 12th Result can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
BSEH 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12th Result declared on bseh.org.in(ht file photo)

Board of School Education Haryana has declared BSEH 12th Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Haryana Board Class 12th Result can check their results on official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. This year around 3 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. The Board Chairman, Jagbir Singh has not released any topper list or merit list. Those students who are not satisfied by their result can apply for improvement exams to be conducted in August.

The Class 12 result was declared by the Board officials at the press conference. The result for all streams- Arts, Commerce, and Science have been declared altogether. The board has not announced a merit list or topper list this year as the exams have been cancelled due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. This year the Board has not released the merit list or topper list as well.

HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to commence from April 20, 2021. However, due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country, the examination was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the Board released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 on the basis of which the results have been prepared.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will be given another opportunity to appear for the physical exams. The details of the same will be released by the Board soon.

