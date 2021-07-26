BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Know how to check at bseh.org.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board, HBSE, will release class 12 result today, reports suggest. The HBSE 12th result will be available on the official website of the Board, bseh.org.in. Know how to check Haryana board result.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Haryana Board, HBSE, will release class 12 result today, reports suggest. The HBSE 12th result will be available on the official website of the Board, bseh.org.in. Students can check the result using their roll number and board registration details.

The Haryana board 12th result updates can also be found at results.gov.in.

As per a latest communique from the board, "Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani will conduct Secondary and Senior Secondary (Educational/Open School) examinations from August 18 and D.El.Ed examinations from August 19, 2021."

Students who are not satisfied with their board results can sit for the exam in August.

The Board has declared the class 10 results in June.

This year, board exams could not be held due to COVID-19 crisis in the country and students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

HBSE 12th result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website of the Board, bseh.org.in

Click on HBSE 12th result 2021 link

Enter the board registration details like roll number, date of birth

Submit the details

Take a printout of the HBSE 12th result

