BSEH Haryana Class 12 result 2023 out, steps to check marks at bseh.org

The result of Class 12 board examination conducted by the Haryana Board of school education has been declared. The results link will be active in the evening. Students can go to bseh.org.in and then to the results section to check their HBSE 12th result 2023 online. HBSE Class 12 result 2023 live updates.

BSEH Haryana Class 12 result 2023 out, steps to check marks

The board has announced Class 12 results for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – together. The date and time for Class 10 results have not been announced yet.

81.65 percent of students passed the class 12th exam. This year 87.11 percent of girls passed the exam, compared to 76.43 percent of boys.

HBSE 12th result link

The board president said that 2,57,116 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 2,09,933 passed and 47,183 failed. Girls scored better than boys with 87.11% while boys scored 76.43%.

Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior secondary school in Bhiwani’s Siwani topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500. Jasmeet Kaur came in second with 497 marks. With 496 scores, Kanuj, Mansi Saini, and Priya tied for third place.

How to check Haryana BSEH 12th result 2023

Go to bseh.org.

Open the Class 12 result link.

Enter the asked information and log in.

Check your result.

Download the page, if required.

HBSE conducted Class 12 final exams from February 27 to March 28. Overall,5,59,738 students applied for Class 10 and 12 final exams in Haryana this year. These include 2,634,09 Class 12 students.