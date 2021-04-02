CBSE 10th, 12th exam schedule circulating on social media is fake, says official

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE officials have warned students and parents not to believe the board exam schedule that is doing the rounds on social media in recent times. The exam schedule that has been circulating on social media is last year’s exam schedule.

The Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 board examination as per schedule. The examination would begin on May 4 and would end on June 14 for Class 12 and the exam would begin on May 4 and end on June 7, 2021 for Class 10.

According to the Board officials, there are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year’s board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled.

Meanwhile, the Board has issued notice on practical exams where it has said that it will conduct practical exams for Class 10, 12 students who are not able to appear in practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus. These students will get another chance before June 11, 2021.

The CBSE Board Exam 2021 result is expected to release likely by July 15, 2021.