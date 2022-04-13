CBSE 10th admit cards for term 2 exams released at cbse.gov.in, download link

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10. Candidates who will have to appear for Class 10, 12 examination can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The direct link to download the admit card is given below.

Candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 admit card 2022 through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card</strong>

CBSE 10th admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.

Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.

The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future references.

The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. All those candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Term 1 examination will again have to appear for Term 2 examination.

All the appearing students will have to follow all COVID19 protocols while appearing for the exam including carrying their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle, covering their nose, most with mask and following social distancing norms.