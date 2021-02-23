Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam
board exams

CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam

CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)

CBSE 10th boards 2021:In a bid to reduce the burden of students appearing in board exams 2021 amid covid-19 situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for the exam. Students can check the revised curriculum on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct the class 10 social science board examination on May 27, 2021.

Deleted Social Science theory topics for reference of students:

Unit 1 - India and the Contemporary World – I

Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies

UNIT 2: Contemporary India – I

Population

UNIT 3: Democratic Politics –I

Democratic Rights

CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus:

How to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus:

Visit the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Curriculum’ and open the link of revised CBSE curriculum 2020-21

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, "Revised-Social Science' appearing under the 'Revised Main Subjects - (Group-A1)'

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the revised syllabus and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central board of secondary education cbse class 10 board exams
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP