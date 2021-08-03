CBSE 10th Result 2021:Class 10 result to be declared today on cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE 10th Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The result will be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in. Around 10 lakh students are waiting for Class 10 results this year.

The result for Class 10 can also be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Along with this, results will also be available to all the registered candidates on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

This year's Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in June. Later the Board formed a 13 member committee to frame the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

Candidates who are not happy with the evaluation criteria results will get another chance to appear for the physical exams. As per the former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the physical exams may be conducted in August 2021 after the declaration of result.