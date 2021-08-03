CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, direct link to check CBSE class 10 scores

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 10th Result 2021. The Class 10 result has been declared by the Board at 12 noon. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country can check their result through the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students have to enter their roll number, school number, center number, and admit card ID to check their respective results. Candidates can check their results on other alternative modes as well. IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates.

The Board had cancelled the Class 12 exams due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the board released the evaluation criteria on which the result will be prepared. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal tests and assessments held throughout the year.

This year around 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country. Earlier the result was scheduled to release on July 20, 2021, which has been postponed due to some unknown reason.