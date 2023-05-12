CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 scores

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2023. The direct link to check CBSE Class 10 scores is given below. The link can also be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th result 2023 live.

The other websites to check results are- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the websites, the results can be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

Direct link to check CBSE 10th result 2023

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

· Click on CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the CBSE Class 10 board examination was started on February 14, 2023 across the country and abroad. The last date of CBSE 10th exam was March 21, 2023.

