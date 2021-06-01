Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 12th Exam 2021: CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled

CBSE 12th Exam 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 Board exams on Tuesday. Officials gave a detailed presentation on discussions held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 07:50 PM IST
CBSE 12th Exam 2021:

The CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled on Tuesday due to the prevailing covid-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 Board exams on Tuesday. Officials gave a detailed presentation on discussions held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 situation and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

