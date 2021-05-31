Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th exams cancellation plea: Matter adjourned, next hearing on June 3
CBSE 12th exams cancellation matter has been adjourned by the Supreme Court. The next hearing on the matter will be on June 3, 2021.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams in the country to Thursday, June 3. The plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma has sought directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams.

In the hearing before the adjournment, the bench asked Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal as to why the policy adopted last year in a similar situation is not being followed again. If any change in policy is adopted, the govt should give a good reason for diverging, the bench said. The bench also said that the petitioner was of the opinion that the policy followed last year was good for this year too.

In response, the AG said that exams of only a few papers were left last year, so the situation was different. The AG assured the bench, that in case of any departure from the last year policy, the govt will give reasons for it to the court.

On request of AG, the SC adjourned the matter to Thursday saying they can consider the matter after the government comes up with its decision.

