CBSE 12th Results 2021: Board likely to submit evaluation criteria in SC today

Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to submit CBSE 12th Results 2021 evaluation criteria in Supreme Court on June 17, 2021. The assessment criteria are to be used for the evaluation of marks of Class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country on June 1.

The highest Court had asked CBSE on June 3 to submit their assessment plans within two weeks. The Court had then said that a longer duration to construct the evaluation criteria cannot be granted as many students across the country are waiting to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad. Further, the Court had said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with.

CBSE on June 4 constructed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. A 12-member team was constituted and the Board said that the panel will submit its report within 10 days. But according to media reports, the panel had asked for an extension for a couple of days and the report on evaluation criteria was not submitted on June 14.

According to Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller examinations and a member of the committee, the committee will analyze and study the data of the previous year performances of students in classes 10, 11 and internal exams of Class 12 and then will compare it with the CBSE Class 12 final marks of the students.

The CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 were cancelled by Prime Minister Modi on June 1, 2021. The Board in the statement after cancellation said that the Class 12 assessment will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in the examination to be conducted by CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.