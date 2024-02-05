Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th released, here’s how to download (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

CBSE Class 10 board examination will commence on February 15 and will conclude on March 13, 2024. The Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on April 2, 2024. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to download CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th

CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where schools will have to select the schools link.

Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open.

Click on CBSE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More details can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of CBSE.