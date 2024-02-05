Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination in the country can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 released, download link here

To download the admit card, candidates will require user ID, password, security pin. The admit card will have details including roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/ guardian’s name, name of examination centre, category of PwD, admit card ID and subjects in which appearing with date of examination.

All the appearing candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket or admit card for Class 10th and 12th board examination.

Direct link to download CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12

CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where schools will have to select the schools link.

Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open.

Click on CBSE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.