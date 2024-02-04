 CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10th, 12th admit cards when out | Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10th, 12th admit cards when out
Live

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10th, 12th admit cards when out

Feb 04, 2024 11:56 AM IST
CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Examinations will begin on February 15 and ahead of that, hall tickets will be issued to candidates.

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates:The Central Board of Secondary Education will release admit cards or hall tickets for Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Both examinations will begin on February 15 and ahead of that, hall tickets will be issued to candidates.

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

On admit cards, candidates will get to know their roll numbers, examination center name, reporting time for the examination, etc.

The admit cards will also mention important instructions for the examination day which students have to follow without fail.

  • Feb 04, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    Where to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2024?

    Admit cards or hall tickets for CBSE Class 10th and 12th final examinations will be released on the website cbse.gov.in.

