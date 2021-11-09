Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE allows students to change exam city, country for term 1 board exam
board exams

CBSE allows students to change exam city, country for term 1 board exam

The CBSE has announced that students can change exam city or country for term 1 board exam which will commence on November 16.
CBSE allows students to change exam city, country for term 1 board exam
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ahead of releasing the board exam roll number and admit card, the CBSE has announced that students can change exam city or country for term 1 board exam. “The facility for change of examination city/ country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city or country and not in the city or country where they are studying because of COVID,” the CBSE said on Tuesday. This option is available for both theory and practical papers.

In order to place the request for exam city or country change candidates have to make a request to the school by November 10, midnight. After this, the schools will send the requests to CBSE on the board’s website by November 12, midnight.

Candidates have to opt for one centre for both theory and practical exam. Two separate centres, one for theory and one for practical, will not be allowed, the CBSE has said.

The choice of city from where a student wishes to appear in the exam should be submitted carefully as no change will be allowed once a request is submitted by the school, the CBSE has said. The schools will be able to download the admit cards with the changed centre of the examination from their school log-in account, it has added.

RELATED STORIES

The CBSE term 1 board exam will begin on November 16.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 roll numbers of candidates to release today 

OMR-based CBSE term 1 board exam begins on November 16

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Roll numbers of candidates to release on November 9 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP