CBSE allows students to change exam city, country for term 1 board exam

Ahead of releasing the board exam roll number and admit card, the CBSE has announced that students can change exam city or country for term 1 board exam. “The facility for change of examination city/ country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city or country and not in the city or country where they are studying because of COVID,” the CBSE said on Tuesday. This option is available for both theory and practical papers.

In order to place the request for exam city or country change candidates have to make a request to the school by November 10, midnight. After this, the schools will send the requests to CBSE on the board’s website by November 12, midnight.

Candidates have to opt for one centre for both theory and practical exam. Two separate centres, one for theory and one for practical, will not be allowed, the CBSE has said.

The choice of city from where a student wishes to appear in the exam should be submitted carefully as no change will be allowed once a request is submitted by the school, the CBSE has said. The schools will be able to download the admit cards with the changed centre of the examination from their school log-in account, it has added.

The CBSE term 1 board exam will begin on November 16.