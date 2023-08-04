CBSE Class 10th Compartment examination result has been declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 Supplementary (Compartment, Improvement, Compartment+Improvement) examination results on its official result portal: results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live updates.

CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment result 2023, direct link to check scores

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scores can be checked using roll number, school number and admit card ID. A direct link has been provided below. CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2023 live updates.

CBSE conducted the Compartment exam for Class 10 students from July 17 to 22. The class 12 exam was held on July 17. This year, a total of 1,27,622 students took the CBSE Class 10 Compartment test, with 60,551 passing. This year, 47.40 percent of candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90 per cent, compared to boys' 46 per cent.

Results of the Class 12 exam were announced on August 2.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First, go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Open the Class X Supplementary examination result link.

Fill in the fields for roll number, admit card ID and school number.

Login and download the scorecard.