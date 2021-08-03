CBSE 10th Results 2021 soon, list of websites to check Class 10 marks

Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Board 10th Results 2021 on August 3 . Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country can check their results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and on CBSE results on cbseresult.nic.in.

This year around 20 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country. The result can also be checked on various other platforms. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check their results in various platforms given below.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: Where to check results

List of websites

• cbse.gov.in

• cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker: The result will be available on DigiLocker. The Board provides Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ''Parinam Manjusha'' which is integrated with DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

UMANG app: The result link will be available on the UMANG app. The app can be downloaded on Google Play for Android, IOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

DigiResults: The CBSE class 10 result will also be available via the Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

Result through IVRS: Students can check their CBSE class 10 results using registered mobile numbers and SMS.

CBSE result through SMS organiser app: Results can also be accessed through SMS organizer app which can be downloaded from the play store https://aka.ms/sms

The Class 10 exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases in the country. Later CBSE released the evaluation criteria through which the results have been prepared for all the students.

Those students who will not be satisfied with their results will be given another opportunity to appear for the physical exams. As per the former Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the physical exams would likely be conducted in August.