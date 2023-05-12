Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board 10th Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and resresults.nic.in. CBSE class 10th result live.

CBSE Board 10th Results 2023: 93.12% students pass CBSE Class 10 exam(HT File)

This year the overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.12%. A total of 21,658,05 candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examination out of which 20, 167,79 candidates passed the exam.

CBSE class 10th result direct link

The Class 10 results can be checked by candidates on website, on mobile, through SMS, via Digilocker and also from some official apps which includes- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the websites, the results can be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. This year around 38 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam for Class 10, 12.

In 2022, the CBSE Class 10 results was announced on July 22. As many as 20,93,978 students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination out of which 19,76,668 passed. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.4%. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 95.21%, and boys was 93.8%.