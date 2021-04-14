Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events
CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled, Class 12 exams have postponed. Check the complete timeline of events below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 03:23 PM IST
CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled the Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and postponed the Class 12 Board exams 2021. The result for Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. If any candidate is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear in the exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

For Class 12, the decision to conduct the examination will be taken after reviewing the situation of June 1, 2021 by the Board. A notice will be issued by CBSE 15 days prior to commencement of the examination.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Timeline of Events

Students who will appear for the examination can check the timeline of events for CBSE Board Exams 2021.

December 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates. The Education Minister also revealed that the examination will be conducted in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

February 2021: CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 was released. The board examination was scheduled from May 4 to June 10, 2021. Class 10 examination was to be held in single shift and Class 12 examination was scheduled to be conducted in two shifts- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Kejriwal welcomes decision to cancel, postpone exams

BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15

CBSE Board 2021: Centre postpones Class 12 exams, class 10 exams cancelled

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed

March 2021: CBSE revised Board Exam schedule for Class 10, 12. CBSE Class 12 Physics examination was postponed. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 13 was postponed and scheduled on June 8, 2021. The Class 12 History and Banking exam dates have been revised. Class 10 Science and Mathematics papers have also been postponed.

April 2021: Students demand postponement of exams due to increasing COVID cases in the country. Prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also voiced their opinion to postpone the examination amid the pandemic.

