Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 physical exams likely to be conducted in Aug
board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 physical exams likely to be conducted in Aug

CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 in offline mode will likely be conducted in August if situation is conducive, said Education Minister.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal while going live on June 25 shared a special message for CBSE Board Exam 2021 students. The education minister said that students who are dissatisfied with their Class 10, 12 results can appear for physical exams that would likely be conducted in August if the situation is conducive.

He said that he was constantly receiving a lot of messages from students and other stakeholders regarding the evaluation criteria set by CBSE Board. To put an end to all the queries, Education Minister shared the message, though he did not interact with the students in the live chat. The official video can be checked below.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board has framed separate evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12. The evaluation criteria were accepted by the Supreme Court on June 18, 2021, for Class 12. The result will be declared by CBSE by July 31, 2021.

The exam dates and other details of physical exams (if conducted) will be released by the Board in due course of time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union hrd minister ramesh pokhriyal cbse board examination board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it

‘How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,’ asks Nasa. Do you know the answer?

Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP