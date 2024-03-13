CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 10th IT, Computer Applications, AI; 12th Home Science papers today
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: On the last day of Class 10th board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding three papers – Information Technology (IT), Computer Applications and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These papers are two hours long and will take place between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, Class 12th students will write the Home Science paper between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm....Read More
CBSE's 2024 board examination for over 39 lakh students of both these classes started on February 15. While Class 10th exams are ending today, that for Class 12th will continue till April 2.
CBSE does not provide any official answer key for board exams. If in doubt, students should contact their subject teachers and get it solved. They can check paper analysis of the subjects here after the exam is over.
The CBSE Class 12th Home Science exam is scheduled for March 13. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding Class 10th IT, Computer Applications and AI papers on March 13. These papers are two hours long and will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.