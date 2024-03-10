CBSE extends deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams

In a major relief to Class 10 and 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to extend the last date for practical examinations. The decision has been taken after repeated requests by some schools to extend the deadline. CBSE has also released the subject list along with mark distribution for the smooth conduct of Class 10 and 12 practical exams this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additionally, schools have been given time till March 31 to upload the marks of practical exams, project works, and internal assessments for the academic year 2023-24.

The board said in its notification issued on March 9 that despite repeated reminders, it has been noticed that some schools have not completed the practical examination, project works, internal assessment, and internal grades within the prescribed time limit. Now they are seeking time from the school board for this.

CBSE has also released the subject list along with mark distribution for the smooth conduct of Class 10 and 12 practical exams this year. CBSE had announced that the maximum score allotted to a subject is 100. It will consist of theory, practical, project, and internal assessment marks.

Talking about the issue, one of the school principals from the city said, “This decision is in the interest of the students. Students who cannot take the practical exam due to health or some other urgent reason will benefit.”