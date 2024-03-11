 CBSE Class 10th Maths exam rated easy to moderate; check paper analysis here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th Maths exam paper analysis: Easy or challenging? Find out how teachers and students rated both papers

CBSE Class 10th Maths exam paper analysis: Easy or challenging? Find out how teachers and students rated both papers

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 11, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Teachers who analysed the papers after the examination said both papers were easy to moderate in terms of difficulty. Most students echoed similar views.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers held on March 11 were easy to moderate in terms of difficulty, as per teachers who analysed the papers after the examination. Most of them said it followed the pattern shared by the board in the sample papers.

Students in Lucknow after the CBSE Class 10 Math exam.(Handout)
Students in Lucknow after the CBSE Class 10 Math exam.(Handout)

Kiran Sharma TGT- Mathematics, Manav Rachna International School Sector-51 Mayfield Garden, Gurugram said that the paper was easy to comprehend and aligned well with the sample papers. Most of the students rated it as easy to moderate.

“The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were notably straightforward and would likely result in high scores for students. The questions in Sections B, C, and D were easily practicable with a strong grasp of the NCERT material. However, providing detailed solutions would have been time-consuming,” Sharma said.

As anticipated, the Basic Math paper was considerably simpler compared to the Standard paper, the teacher said.

Benasir PA, TGT Mathematics, JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru said the paper was well-designed to accommodate students with varying levels of proficiency.

“The overall difficulty of the question paper was moderate, offering a fair evaluation for all students. This allowed above-average students to showcase their skills while remaining accessible to those with a solid grasp of the concepts.”

“It's commendable that the paper-maintained consistency within question sets, ensuring fairness and preventing discrepancies in difficulty levels. However, Set 3 questions were slightly more challenging compared to Sets 1 and 2. Care should be taken to ensure that any increase in difficulty is reasonable and doesn't unfairly disadvantage students,” the teacher said.

According to her, the distribution of weightage between textbook-based questions and multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were uneven in the Baisc Math paper.

“While it's important to include textbook-aligned questions to assess understanding, MCQs should be designed with basic-level students in mind, ensuring clarity and accessibility,” she pointed out.

According to Ajay Pal Singh, Principal of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, the paper was moderate.

“In the context of section-wise analysis, Section A presented an easy level. Section B was comparatively simpler, whereas Sections C and D posed an above-average challenge, demanding careful reading of the questions. Despite being sourced from NCERT, the questions proved to be of a challenging difficulty level. Section E attained a moderate difficulty level. The exam's design, aimed at assessing students' competency, was challenging. Overall, it encompassed various types and topics of Mathematics,” Singh said.

In Lucknow, students of GD Goenka School said the papers were NCERT-based.

As per Vyom and Varun, the paper was a bit difficult and tricky.

Vigyata, Ali, Arya, Neil and Darsh said they are expecting good marks as due to their excellent preparation, their paper went off really well.

Other students like Tahaam, Bharat, Soham stated that the paper was of moderate difficulty and tricky.

Anjani Rai, Coordinator, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said the Standard Mathematics question paper was moderate and encompassed all the necessary skills outlined in the syllabus.

He said, “Questions were based on the NCERT textbooks, ensuring familiarity for students. Notably, there were no unexpected or unfamiliar questions that could unsettle examinees. Most questions followed a clear format, allowing students who had diligently practiced from NCERT and similar resources to attempt and answer them confidently,”

Rai further highlighted, “Students encountered difficulty with a case study question from the Real Number chapter, describing it as tricky. Compared to the previous year's paper, this one was considered a little difficult, with focus on conceptual understanding rather than numeracy skills.

"In one case study question from areas related to circle some misprint in numbers were observed. The geometry questions were directly sourced from the NCERT book. It is expected that sincere students would have completed the paper well within the allotted time,” Rai added.

In Ludhiana too, students rated the exam to be easy to moderate. Manthan, a BCM student, who took the Standard Maths exam, claimed the exam to be “very easy.” He expected 75-80 marks in the 80 marks paper.

Satvik, a Basic Maths student from the same school, claimed his paper to be only moderately easy.

The CBSE matric exams began on 15 February and will end on 13 March. There are over 80 subjects in total.

