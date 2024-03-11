Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: BSEB Matric exam answer keys released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released answer keys of the Class 10th or Matric final examination. Students who have appeared in the Bihar board 10th final exam can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and check answer keys of objective-type questions. In all theory subjects of the BSEB Matric examination, 50 per cent of the total questions in the paper were objective-type and students had to answer it using OMR answer sheets. Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: Matric answer keys out

BSEB also informed that if students have objections to these preliminary answer keys, they can send it to the board before 5 pm on March 14. The link to register complaints is available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (under ‘register objection regarding answer key Matric exam 2024’) and on biharboardonline.com, under the grievance menu.

Objections received beyond this deadline will not be considered for review, the board said.

The BSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024. Results of the examination will be announced after the evaluation of answer sheets is over.

Ahead of the results, the board has cautioned students and parents against false claims related to the examinations. The board said some anti-social elements, posing as representatives of the BSEB are asking for money on phone calls to increase marks in Matric and Inter exams. The board has warned them not to fall victim to those scammers as it is not possible to make changes to the marks recorded on the answer sheets.