Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Inter results awaited
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be able to check their Bihar Board 12th results using roll codes and roll numbers, after it is announced. ...Read More
Once the evaluation work of Inter final exam answer sheets is completed, the board will issue a notification on its social media pages, confirming the date and time for Inter results. A press conference will be held at the board's head office, in which names of the board exam toppers, pass percentage and other details will be shared. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.
Last year, BSEB Inter exams ended on February 11 and results were declared on March 21. This year, the Class 12th final exams ended on February 12 and therefore, results are expected on a similar date.
When available, details on the Bihar board 12th result 2024 date and time, link to check scorecards will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSEB Inter results.
Bihar board 12th result 2024: Official website and login credentials required
The official website for Bihar board 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to use roll number and roll code as login credentials to access the marks sheets online.
BSEB Bihar board result 2024: 10th answer key released
The BSEB has released Bihar Board Matric exam answer keys.
BSEB Bihar board Inter results 2024 date and time to be announced on X, Facebook
Once the evaluation work of Intermediate or Class 12th answer sheets is completed and the toppers' verification process is done, the BSEB will share the date and time for Bihar 12th results 2024 through its official X and Facebook pages.