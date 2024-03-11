Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Inter results awaited

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be able to check their Bihar Board 12th results using roll codes and roll numbers, after it is announced. ...Read More

Once the evaluation work of Inter final exam answer sheets is completed, the board will issue a notification on its social media pages, confirming the date and time for Inter results. A press conference will be held at the board's head office, in which names of the board exam toppers, pass percentage and other details will be shared. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

Last year, BSEB Inter exams ended on February 11 and results were declared on March 21. This year, the Class 12th final exams ended on February 12 and therefore, results are expected on a similar date.

When available, details on the Bihar board 12th result 2024 date and time, link to check scorecards will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSEB Inter results.