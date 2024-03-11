ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: Critical thinking, application-based questions but overall easy, say students after exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Class 10th or ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) examinations today. The examination was held for two hours, beginning from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students of the City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, said that the chemistry paper was a balanced one and appeared quite contented with their performance.

Now to get a brief idea about how the paper was, team Hindustan Times spoke to some of the students from various schools who gave feedback about the paper from the portions that needed critical thinking skills to application-based questions, and more.

Students find paper easy:

According to the students of the City Montessori School RDSO CAMPUS, the ICSE Chemistry paper 2024 was easy, although there were portions where they had to rely on critical thinking skills. The students said that in Part A, the students they encountered a variety of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that were application-based, and correct interpretation and critical thinking exercises were required to find the answers. “The section demanded a clear understanding of concepts and written practice to solve problems and answer questions accurately,” the students said.

Whereas Part B questions were comparatively easy but also required higher-level thinking skills, the students said. “The questions were manageable as we had prepared well and had a strong grasp of the subject matter.”

Overall, the students said the ICSE Chemistry paper ensured a comprehensive evaluation of practical understanding and critical thinking skills.

A balanced paper:

Students of the City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, felt that the chemistry paper was a balanced one and appeared quite contented with their performance. The students said that they did well with diagram-based questions, while questions with equations seemed challenging for a few.

