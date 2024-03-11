 ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: How did the paper go? Here is what students said - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: Critical thinking, application-based questions but overall easy, say students after exams

ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: Critical thinking, application-based questions but overall easy, say students after exams

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 11, 2024 02:50 PM IST

The ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) examinations was held today from 11 AM to 1 PM. Check out what the students said about the paper after the exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Class 10th or ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) examinations today. The examination was held for two hours, beginning from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Students of the City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, said that the chemistry paper was a balanced one and appeared quite contented with their performance.
Students of the City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, said that the chemistry paper was a balanced one and appeared quite contented with their performance.

Now to get a brief idea about how the paper was, team Hindustan Times spoke to some of the students from various schools who gave feedback about the paper from the portions that needed critical thinking skills to application-based questions, and more.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In this article, we will look at the reactions of the students from various schools.

Also read: NEET MDS 2024: Last day to submit your applications, here is when admit cards will be released

Students find paper easy:

According to the students of the City Montessori School RDSO CAMPUS, the ICSE Chemistry paper 2024 was easy, although there were portions where they had to rely on critical thinking skills. The students said that in Part A, the students they encountered a variety of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that were application-based, and correct interpretation and critical thinking exercises were required to find the answers. “The section demanded a clear understanding of concepts and written practice to solve problems and answer questions accurately,” the students said.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: BSEB Matric exam answer keys released

Whereas Part B questions were comparatively easy but also required higher-level thinking skills, the students said. “The questions were manageable as we had prepared well and had a strong grasp of the subject matter.”

Overall, the students said the ICSE Chemistry paper ensured a comprehensive evaluation of practical understanding and critical thinking skills.

A balanced paper:

Students of the City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, felt that the chemistry paper was a balanced one and appeared quite contented with their performance. The students said that they did well with diagram-based questions, while questions with equations seemed challenging for a few.

Also read: CUET PG 2024 begins; admit card link, schedule, exam day instructions

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On