NEET MDS 2024: Last day to submit your applications, here is when admit cards will be released

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be closing the NEET MDS application window today at 11:55 PM. Eligible candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so before the deadline on the official website natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2024. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be closing the NEET MDS application window today at 11:55 PM.

Admit cards next

The NBEMS had issued an official notice wherein it mentioned that the admit cards for the examinations would be released on March 15. The admit cards will be released on the official website, The admit card will contain important information such as the name of the candidate, exam centre, and other details.

Filling applications without error

In its notice, the NBEMS had advised candidates to be careful while filling out their application forms to avoid any errors as there will be no opportunity to edit any information submitted later.

Worth mentioning here, the application window was reopened on March 9, 2024, after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a public notice to extend the cut-off date for completion of the internship to June 30th, 2024 for eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024.

The NBEMS notice also stated the exam will be held on the scheduled date, which is March 18.