GSEB SSC, HSC exams 2024 from today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) will begin the Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10) and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC or Class 12) examinations today, March 11. For SSC and HSC Science stream students, these exams will continue till March 22. For HSC General stream students, board exams will end on March 26. GSEB Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams 2024 to begin today(HT File)

The Gujarat board will conduct Class 12 exams in two shifts – for HSC, exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Class 10 or SSC, exams will be held in single shifts from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Hall tickets and stream-wise timetables were released on the board's website, gseb.org. However, students were not allowed to download their own admit cards. They had to collect it from their schools.

Students must carry their hall tickets to the exam centre and follow the exam day instructions given on it. They are advised to reach the venue ahead of the scheduled time of reporting to avoid any inconvenience.

As informed by the board earlier, the results of SSC and HSC exams are expected in May.

In the case of HSC, the board is likely to announce the results of the Science stream first, along with GUJCET results, followed by the General and Vocational streams.

The exact date and time of the results will be informed later through the board's website.