GSEB Board Exams 2024: Students of Class 10, 12 gear up for board exams tomorrow, results likely to be out in May

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to conduct the SSC or Class 10 board examinations and HSC or Class 12 board from tomorrow, March 11, 2024. As per the official timetable released by the board, the SSC exams will conclude on March 22, as well as the HSC Science stream. The HSC General stream will end on March 26. GSEB Board Exams 2024: Students gear up for Class 10 and 12 board exams to be held from March 11, 2024. (File image)

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts – The Class 12 exams will be held from 10:30 am - 1:45 pm in the first shift, and 3 PM to 6:15 PM in the second shift. Whereas, the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam tomorrow; sample papers and other details

It is advisable for students to reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of exams to avoid late entry. Besides, students must also mandatorily carry their admit cards to enter the examination hall.

Notably, the GSEB SSC and HSC admit cards were released on the Board’s official website. The admit cards are to be downloaded by the schools and collected by the students.

Also read: Odisha revises pay scale of over one lakh elementary school teachers, employees

The results of both SSC and HSC examinations will likely be released in May 2024, on the official website gseb.org.