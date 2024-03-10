Odisha revises pay scale of over one lakh elementary school teachers, employees

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Saturday revised the pay structure of state elementary school teachers and mass education departments. The decision would benefit over 100,000 school employees, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

“The state government’s decision would entail an annual expenditure of Rs.587 crore and benefit 104, 350 employees”, said officials.

The cabinet chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced that retiring teaching and non-teaching employees of non-government schools receiving block grants from the government would get a one-time benefit of Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh, respectively.

Over the last few years, teachers of elementary schools, headmasters and officers working in the elementary cadre have been demanding pay revision. In consideration of their demands, the government of Odisha has decided to modify their pay structure, officials added.

The teachers play a crucial role in elections and the cabinet decision would give a fillip to the prospects of the Biju Janata Dal-led government in the state, said officials.

Similarly, the one-time retirement benefit to the teaching and non-teaching staff was to comply with the order of Orissa high court in 2020.

The high court had held that employees, both teaching and non-teaching, in non-government-aided educational institutions receiving aid from the state government were eligible to get a pension.

Instead of paying regular pensions, the government has decided to give one-time retirement benefits, said officials.