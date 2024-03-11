ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE 10th Chemistry, 12th Accounts papers today
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Class 10th or ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) and ISC or Class 12th Accounts papers on Monday, March 11. The ICSE Chemistry exam is scheduled to start at 11 am, while the ISC Accounts paper will begin at 2 pm. ...Read More
The duration of the Chemistry paper is two hours and for the Accounts paper, it is three hours. In addition to the time allotted for writing answers, students will get fifteen additional minutes to read the question papers and instructions.
When available, analysis of the ICSE Chemistry and ISC Accounts papers will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CISCE board exams 2024.
- Sit in your place five minutes before the exam starts.
- Ahead of answering the paper, read the instructions, questions and any other details mentioned on the paper or the answer booklet.
- Ensure that you have the correct question paper with subject name and code. If there is any error, bring it to the attention of the invigilator immediately.
