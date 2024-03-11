CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Maths papers to be held today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10th Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers on March 11. Both papers are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Class 12th students will appear for the National Cadet Corps or NCC paper today.
The CBSE Class 10th board exams started on February 15 and after today, only one more exam day will be remaining – March 13 – when exams for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence subjects will be held. Class 12 exams will end on April 2.
CBSE Class 10th Maths exam 2024: Mathematics Standard paper pattern
As per the sample paper of CBSE,
- The Standard Mathematics exam is three hours long.
- Maximum marks: 80.
- There are five sections: A, B, C, D and E.
- Section A: 20 MCQs, 1 mark each
- Section B: 5 questions, 2 marks each
- Section C: 6 questions, 3 marks each
- Section D: 4 questions, 5 marks each
- Section E: 3 case-based integrated units of assessment of four marks with sub-parts.
All questions in the paper are compulsory with internal choice in some questions. Candidates have been asked to draw neat figures wherever required and take 22/7 as the value of Pi (π) if not stated in the question.
CBSE Class 10th Board exam 2024: Mathematics (Basic) paper pattern
- Total marks: 80
- Time: 3 hours
- There are five sections in the paper.
- Section A: 20 MCQs, 1 mark each.
- Section B: 20 short answer-I questions, 2 marks each.
- Section C: 6 short answer-II questions, 3 marks each.
- Section D: 4 long answer questions, 5 marks each.
- Section E: 3 source/case/passage-based/integrated units of assessments with sub-parts: 4 marks each.
- All questions are compulsory, with internal choices in some of them.
- Take 22/7 as the value of Pi (π), if not stated.
(This is as per the sample question paper released by the board)
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2024: Maths paper timings
Both Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers will begin at 10:30, and the duration of these papers is three hours, meaning the exams will end at 1:30 pm.
CBSE to conduct Class 10th Maths exams today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers today, March 11.