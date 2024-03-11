CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Maths papers to be held today

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10th Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers on March 11. Both papers are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Read: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam tomorrow; sample papers and other details...Read More

Class 12th students will appear for the National Cadet Corps or NCC paper today.

The CBSE Class 10th board exams started on February 15 and after today, only one more exam day will be remaining – March 13 – when exams for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence subjects will be held. Class 12 exams will end on April 2.

Read: CBSE extends deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams

Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 10 Maths paper analysis and other updates: