New Delhi220C
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
    News / education / board exams / CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Maths papers to be held today
    Live

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Maths papers to be held today

    Mar 11, 2024 9:38 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
    Key Events
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Standard, Basic Maths papers latest news (HT Photo)
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Standard, Basic Maths papers latest news (HT Photo)

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10th Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers on March 11. Both papers are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Read: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam tomorrow; sample papers and other details...Read More

    Class 12th students will appear for the National Cadet Corps or NCC paper today.

    The CBSE Class 10th board exams started on February 15 and after today, only one more exam day will be remaining – March 13 – when exams for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence subjects will be held. Class 12 exams will end on April 2.

    Read: CBSE extends deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams

    Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 10 Maths paper analysis and other updates:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 11, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Maths exam 2024: Mathematics Standard paper pattern

    As per the sample paper of CBSE,

    1. The Standard Mathematics exam is three hours long.
    2. Maximum marks: 80.
    3. There are five sections: A, B, C, D and E.
    4. Section A: 20 MCQs, 1 mark each
    5. Section B: 5 questions, 2 marks each
    6. Section C: 6 questions, 3 marks each
    7. Section D: 4 questions, 5 marks each
    8. Section E: 3 case-based integrated units of assessment of four marks with sub-parts.

    All questions in the paper are compulsory with internal choice in some questions. Candidates have been asked to draw neat figures wherever required and take 22/7 as the value of Pi (π) if not stated in the question.

    Mar 11, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Board exam 2024: Mathematics (Basic) paper pattern

    • Total marks: 80
    • Time: 3 hours
    • There are five sections in the paper.
    • Section A: 20 MCQs, 1 mark each.
    • Section B: 20 short answer-I questions, 2 marks each.
    • Section C: 6 short answer-II questions, 3 marks each.
    • Section D: 4 long answer questions, 5 marks each.
    • Section E: 3 source/case/passage-based/integrated units of assessments with sub-parts: 4 marks each.
    • All questions are compulsory, with internal choices in some of them.
    • Take 22/7 as the value of Pi (π), if not stated.

    (This is as per the sample question paper released by the board)

    Mar 11, 2024 8:41 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2024: Maths paper timings

    Both Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers will begin at 10:30, and the duration of these papers is three hours, meaning the exams will end at 1:30 pm.

    Mar 11, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    CBSE to conduct Class 10th Maths exams today

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers today, March 11.

