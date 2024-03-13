CBSE Class 10 IT exam 2024: Students in Ludhiana give mixed reaction on difficulty level of paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) matric students appeared for the Information Technology (IT) exam here on Wednesday. CBSE Class 10 IT exam 2024: Students in Ludhiana give mixed reaction

The students who took their last examination claimed the exam was a little unexpected.

Manavjot Singh, a student of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) said, "The exam was easy overall and covered almost everything in the syllabus, though the unimportant questions were not expected."

Inderpreet Singh, another student claimed the examination to be moderately easy.

Harjot Kaur, IT teacher at GNPS remarked, "The subjective part of the paper was quite easy but the objective one was a little tricky and unexpected."

Navneet Kaur, another teacher, said that most of the questions were easy and direct and students were satisfied with their performance.

The CBSE matric exams began on February 15 and ended today with students appearing for their last theory exam of 50 marks.