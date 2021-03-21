CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students allowed to change exam centres by March 25

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed the class 10th and 12th board students to change their examination centres for the practical as well as theory exams in view of the covid-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board's official website.

According to the notice, students who wish to change their centres can do so by sending the request to their schools by March 25, 2021. After which schools will upload the requests to the CBSE official website by March 31, 2021.

"Because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations," reads the official notice.

Students while making the request to change the examination centre to their respective schools, will have to inform the school about the city from where they wish to appear for the upcoming board examination.

"Based on the request received by the schools from the students, school will login to the school accounts on the CBSE website and submit the details of the students i.e. Name of the student, Roll no., change required in the theory, change required in the practical, required city/country, etc," further reads the notice.

For more details, students are advised to read the official notification here: