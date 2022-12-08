CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice for Class 10, 12 practical exams released

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice on practical exams for CBSE Board Exams 2023. The notice has been released for both Class 10, 12 practical exams that will commence from January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The official notice encompasses the preparation strategy for practical exams/ internal assessments or project for class 10, 12. It has details on what actions should be taken by schools, regional offices and students for practical exams that begins next month.

For students, the Board has asked them to ensure that their subjects of studies are being reflected correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. They should be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams will be conducted. The Board will not offer any second chance, and so, students will have to appear for the practical exams as per schedule.

For schools, CBSE has asked them to ensure that the syllabus for practical exams in completed well in time. Necessary arrangements are made for conduct of the exam and the schools should ensure that they have sufficient number of practical answer books before the conduct of exam. Also, schools can directly connect with the Regional Offices incase of any shortcomings.

