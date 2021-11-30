Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 first term major subjects exam begins on November 30
board exams

CBSE Class 10 first term major subjects exam begins on November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first term examination of major subjects will commence on Tuesday with social studies paper.
CBSE Class 10 first term major subjects exam begins on November 30
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:19 AM IST
ByMegha, Patna

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first term examination of major subjects will commence on Tuesday with social studies paper.

Around 2 lakh students in Patna zone, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, have registered for writing the Class 10 exam across 870 exam centres.

On Monday, city schools have completed last-minute preparation for conducting the first term exam in the new pattern.

The examination would begin at 11: 30 am. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper and 90 minutes for solving the paper. The first term exam will consist Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and assertion reasoning-type topics.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, CBSE’s city coordinator, said, “All schools have completed preparations for conducting board exams. Observers have been appointed at each school to ensure fair conduct of the exam and the board officials are likely to make surprise visit at exam centres.”

“As the exam is being conducted on OMR answer sheets, evaluation will be done on the same day. After machine scanning, each answer sheet will be manually checked by evaluators”, he added.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, students shared that they have completed preparation for the exam.

Divya Kumari, a Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, “I am quite confident as I have solved a lot of sample papers. My school has also demonstrated about filling OMR sheet. MCQs are helpful for fetching perfect marks.”

The Class 10 first term exam would conclude on December 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse board board exam
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP