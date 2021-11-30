CBSE Class 10 first term major subjects exam begins on November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first term examination of major subjects will commence on Tuesday with social studies paper.

Around 2 lakh students in Patna zone, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, have registered for writing the Class 10 exam across 870 exam centres.

On Monday, city schools have completed last-minute preparation for conducting the first term exam in the new pattern.

The examination would begin at 11: 30 am. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper and 90 minutes for solving the paper. The first term exam will consist Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and assertion reasoning-type topics.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, CBSE’s city coordinator, said, “All schools have completed preparations for conducting board exams. Observers have been appointed at each school to ensure fair conduct of the exam and the board officials are likely to make surprise visit at exam centres.”

“As the exam is being conducted on OMR answer sheets, evaluation will be done on the same day. After machine scanning, each answer sheet will be manually checked by evaluators”, he added.

Meanwhile, students shared that they have completed preparation for the exam.

Divya Kumari, a Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, “I am quite confident as I have solved a lot of sample papers. My school has also demonstrated about filling OMR sheet. MCQs are helpful for fetching perfect marks.”

The Class 10 first term exam would conclude on December 8.