The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the application process to obtain scanned answer sheets for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Candidates who want to obtain a scanned copy of the answer sheet can apply for it through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Application begins for obtaining scanned answer copies at cbse.gov.in, notice here (PTI)

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The window to apply for a scanned copy will close on August 9, 2026. For each subject, students will have to pay ₹300/- as a processing fee.

Students can apply for scanned copies of the answer books for any subject taken in the main board exam.

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As per the official notice, after obtaining the scanned copy, apply for verification of marks in the concerned answer book and/ or apply for re-evaluation of one of more full questions in the concerned answer book.

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{{^usCountry}} The application process for verification of marks and re-evaluation will start on August 16 and end on August 19, 2026. For verification of each answer book, students will have to pay ₹300/-, and for reevaluation of each question (including all sub-questions), students will have to pay ₹100/-. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application process for verification of marks and re-evaluation will start on August 16 and end on August 19, 2026. For verification of each answer book, students will have to pay ₹300/-, and for reevaluation of each question (including all sub-questions), students will have to pay ₹100/-. {{/usCountry}}

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The requests for all the processes will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules, along with a fee. The fee can only be paid online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through postal order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

The official notice states that only a single application per candidate per step will be accepted in the online process. The candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

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In cases where there is a change in marks (both increase and decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the Mark Statement cum Certificate which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Mark Statement cum Certificate.

Direct link to apply for answer sheets

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to apply to obtain answer sheets

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on verification process link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

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5. Check the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice here