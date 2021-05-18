Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Last date for submission of marks extended
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 18 revised the dates for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools. The marks allotted to students can now be submitted to the CBSE by June 30.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.(HT file)

