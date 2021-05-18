CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Last date for submission of marks extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 18 revised the dates for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools. The marks allotted to students can now be submitted to the CBSE by June 30. This has been done keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the pandemic.

In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.

CBSE has also said that for the remaining activities, dates can be decided by the results committee.

The last date for declaration of results in the May 1 notification of CBSE was June 20. However, as the last date for submission of marks has been extended, it is obvious thatthe the results date for CBSE Class 10 exams will also have to be extended.

