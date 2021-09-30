Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2021 announced, here's how to check
board exams

CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2021 announced, here's how to check

CBSE class 10th compartment result announced, direct link and how to check here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST
CBSE class 10th compartment result announced, direct link here

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, September 30 declared the Secondary School Certificate or Class 10th Compartment Examination results. Candidates can check their results on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their result through roll number, school number and DOB.

According to CBSE data, a total of 17,636 students got compartment this year.

Here is the direct link to check the CBSE class 10th compartment result

CBSE class 10th compartment results: How to check

Visit the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2021 - Announced on 30th”

Key in your Roll number, School No, and DOB

Your class 10th compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the hard copy for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards cbse compartment cbse compartment exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE 10th Compartment results 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here 

Odisha HSC Exam 2023: BSE begins registration process for Class 9 students
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP